Smashburger Embraces National Cheese Lover's Day With One-Day Only Deal

For one day only — today — many of Smashburger's 335 locations are celebrating National Cheese Lover's Day with a pretty significant deal. In honor of dairy's big day, select Smashburgers are offering the Double Classic Smash for only $5. The deal is available online or by way of the app at participating locations. It cannot be redeemed using a third-party delivery service, like UberEats.

The $5 deal is a pretty hefty savings, since the Double Classic Smash normally retails for north of $8 dollars, depending on where you live. And it's one the chain has rolled out before, including on National Cheeseburger Day in 2021. Per the burger slinger's website, the 990-calorie entree is made up of two patties of double certified Angus beef and American cheese. It's dressed with lettuce, red onions, pickles, tomatoes, SmashSauce, and ketchup, as situated atop a toasted bun.

And if you happen to be a Smashburger fan who isn't near one of the participating locations, or maybe you already had a burger for breakfast and lunch today, don't worry. The fast food joint has other ways to save a few bucks on its greasy grub year-round.