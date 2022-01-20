Why Florida Doctors Are Protesting This McDonald's Location

A group of doctors is protesting an on-site McDonald's restaurant at Tampa General Hospital, local news station WFLA reports. But instead of removing their gloves to picket outside of the eatery, they put up a billboard in the area that reads, "I'm Not Lovin' the Ventilator," a clear nod to the McDonald's tagline, "I'm lovin' it." The billboard, put up by the non-profit Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and remaining through mid-February, depicts a hospital patient hooked up to a ventilator, warning that "high-fat fast food can contribute to obesity, putting COVID patients at risk for intubation." It asks the hospital to go "#FastFoodFree."

Before putting up the billboard, the physicians' group, which boasts 17,000 members around the country, tried other methods to urge Tampa General Hospital to replace the McDonald's location with a plant-based eatery. The committee also wrote a letter to hospital leadership and a complaint to the Florida Department of Health, arguing that instead of allowing fast food restaurants on premises, hospitals should "provide plant-based meals that can help people prevent and even reverse obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and other diet-related diseases that can put COVID-19 patients at risk for severe illness."