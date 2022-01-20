Bobby Flay Finally Sold His New York City Apartment

Bobby Flay found a slice of tranquility back in February of 2021 when he moved into his new Los Angeles home, per People. The food star purchased the newly renovated Hollywood Hills house for $7.6 million, and it has a live olive tree in the center of the building. Flay collaborated with the previous owners to outfit the sleek, modern home with a chef-worthy outdoor kitchen space.

Distractify reports that Flay grew up in New York City and has spent most of his life there as a chef and food television personality. As a result, he's accumulated several properties across the city. With his daughter, Sophie, living in Los Angeles, however, he decided to sell one of his New York homes while he spends more time on the West Coast. He had originally listed his Chelsea apartment for nearly $8 million back in 2015, although this price has lowered over the years. Seven years later, Flay has finally found a buyer for the city property, reports the New York Post.