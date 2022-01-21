The Queen Is Launching A Condiment Line. Here's What We Know So Far

In news no one saw coming, Queen Elizabeth II is launching a condiment line. Yeah, you read that sentence right. Her majesty will be plastering her namesake on condiment bottles. While you ruminate upon this news, let's look back at some of Queen Elizabeth's other interesting and delicious products that have come to fruition over the years, because being the head of a monarchy, a wife, mother, and grandmother clearly hasn't kept her busy enough.

Staying on par with her country's bodacious work-social life balance, her majesty has launched a full line of alcoholic beverages and spirits over the years, from wine to beer and gin, too. The first of these was Windsor Vineyard English Quality Sparkling Wine, which hit shelves in 2016. It was a byproduct of a partnership between the queen and UK's largest wine retailer, Laithwaite's, who planted the vineyard in Windsor Great Park near Windsor Castle, according to Daily Mail. Four years later Buckingham Palace Gin was born, a dry gin with herbal notes pulled right from her majesty's gardens in Buckingham Palace, per Food & Wine. Just last year, she added beer to her alcohol portfolio. The Daily Mail revealed that the two bottled beers, a bitter and a golden IPA, could be purchased in the Sandringham Estate gift shop. But now, she's moving onto condiments.