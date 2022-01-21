Magic Spoon's New Flavors Are Perfect For Cookie Lovers

"Why did we grow up, but our cereal didn't?" the makers behind Magic Spoon cereals ask. Created by entrepreneurs Gabi Lewis and Greg Sewitz, Magic Spoon aims to make a healthy cereal for adults with all the classic flavors of childhood. "We started asking ourselves why no one had created a healthy cereal that tastes and evokes the same joy of childhood classics," Lewis and Sewitz said in an interview with Forbes. "When we couldn't find a convincing answer, we decided to create a solution ourselves."

Already a hit with many, Magic Spoon is debuting two new flavors that will perfectly compliment your Saturday evening adult cartoons. Honey Graham and Oatmeal Cookie are set to debut on Thursday, January 27 according to a recent press release. Honey Graham is reminiscent of our favorite childhood graham cracker snacks. This cereal's sweet and mild flavor also packs a nutritional punch with a simple 5 grams of net carbs and an energizing 14 grams of protein.

Forbes describes these cereals as being ideal for many different diets, including keto, as they are "low-carb, high-protein," and "sugarless," in addition to being grain-free and gluten-free.