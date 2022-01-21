Andrew Zimmern Shared An Emotional Tribute To Meat Loaf

The world has just lost a bright light. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic rock star and actor Meat Loaf has died. He was 74 years old. Known for his captivating stage presence, Meat Loaf riveted fans with such hits as "Bat Out of Hell" and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)." He also famously portrayed Eddie in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and Robert "Bob" Paulson in "Fight Club." And the credits certainly do not end there.

According to the New York Times, the first solo album of the man born Marvin Lee Aday, "Bat Out of Hell," didn't get much credit from critics but would become one of music history's top-selling albums. It even inspired the Broadway production "Bat Out of Hell — The Musical." His legacy certainly speaks for itself, and fans no doubt have a lot to say about him. One longtime fan is Andrew Zimmern, who posted a tribute to the musician.