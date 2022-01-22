Reports Of Possible Cyanide Poisoning Prompt Recall Of Evive Smoothies

In 2015, a young, motivated couple, Dominic Dubé and Claudia Poulin founded the online smoothie company, evive. Per the website, the couple's desire is to share with the world their passion for accessible healthy eating and living, but currently, the company only ships to the U.S. and Canada. Offering plant-based frozen smoothie cubes that eliminate the need for a blender, evive says making these smoothies is as simple as adding the cube to a liquid, such as milk or water, and shaking it.

The smoothie section of the website details various cube options, including "Yogi," a green smoothie chock full of nutritious ingredients including pear, spinach, pea protein, and a special dehydrated vegetable blend. Evive offers a variety of other superfood combination flavors and a separate line of smoothies with extra protein.

Best Health gave evive smoothies a positive review, calling it "way more convenient than chopping and assembling ingredients for my own smoothie." The reviewer did note that $5 for one smoothie cube may not be as cost-friendly as buying the ingredients. FEAST compared the company to health food delivery services, like Hello Fresh, suggesting that evive was the all-around better option.