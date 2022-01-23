Ree Drummond's Daughter Shares Heartwarming Birthday Tribute To Dad Ladd

The Drummond family might be annoying if they weren't so gosh darn sweet. Even mentioning the word "annoying" in the same breath as the Drummonds feels wrong, as if you've insulted the Easter Bunny or tied the Tooth Fairy's shoelaces together. The wholesome family, led by matriarch Ree Drummond, of "The Pioneer Woman" fame, truly seems like the personification of that old saying: the family that eats, cooks, tends cattle, and films a cooking show together, stays together.

In the latest display of delightful behavior, the eldest Drummond daughter, Alex, posted a loving Instagram tribute to her father and Ree's husband, Ladd Drummond, on his birthday, and it's a three-tissue issue. While Alex doesn't cite a specific age, it seems that this birthday, for her, stands out more than most in part due to the tough year the Drummonds have had; dad Ladd Drummond in particular.

The cowboy and Ree's sometimes-personal-trainer was involved in a terrible accident on the ranch last year, fracturing his neck in two places (via The Pioneer Woman). And with his daughter's wedding just a few short months later, wedding planning for Alex became less about chair covers and more about neck braces, according to The Pioneer Woman. Alex's sentimental post for Ladd's birthday came at the almost one-year mark since the accident. With their experiences together looming large in her message, Alex made one thing abundantly clear: "I am just feeling extra thankful for him."