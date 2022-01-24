Amanda Freitag Is Back On TikTok And Fans Are Overjoyed

Celebrity chef and TV personality Amanda Freitag has fostered an impressive presence on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, where she makes it a point to regularly interact with her fans and share interesting updates to keep them engaged. As one example, she recently posted images of coffee mugs on Instagram alongside the caption, "Every Sunday evening I'm going to start posting something that brings me inspiration, or that I hope inspires you. It could be food, a recipe, a person, a song, a book ... anything! Tonight I'm thinking about the rich coffee I love in Italy, and hoping it brings some inspo to this week's cooking."

One of the most-liked comments on the post called the initiative "beautiful," while another comment was full of gratitude, and said, "Chef Amanda, we need these posts, to let us know all of us are in this together, thank you." Another fan went on to add that Sunday evenings are now going to be their "favorite" nights every week, thanks to the chef. Freitag has more good news for her social media fans: She has revealed in a Tweet that she's back to posting on TikTok where she plans to spread even more joy.