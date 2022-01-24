Pillsbury Officially Brought Back These 2 Doughs For Valentine's Day

Home baking fans have fallen for Pillsbury's Valentine's Day sugar cookie dough over the years. Previous iterations of the product garnered a ton of love from anyone who needed a baking shortcut. Influenster users notably ranked the item as near-perfect, awarding it a 4.7 out of 5-star rating. This holiday product has left its mark in years past and now, Pillsbury plans to revamp the dough just in time for Valentine's Day. According to Chewboom, the company plans to roll out two iterations of the classic confection — Pillsbury Shape Hearts Sugar Cookie Dough and Pillsbury Heart Cutout Shape Sugar Cookie Dough. Each product features 20 pre-cut cookies and sells at a suggested price of $8 for 3-packs.

While the price can get almost anyone on board, the sweet details should lure in everyone else who needs a quick cookie. The Pillsbury Shape Hearts Sugar Cookie Dough features a selection of pre-cut cookie dough pieces that feature red and pink hearts in the middle. The packages of Pillsbury Heart Cutout Shape Sugar Cookie Dough also come with pre-cut cookie dough pieces but require a bit more work. These pieces require you to ice and decorate the cookies to your heart content, giving you a bit more freedom.