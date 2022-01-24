McDonald's UK Discontinued Two Breakfast Items And Fans Are Upset

One of the greatest novelties for McDonald's fans comes in the form of the chain's diverse array of international menu offerings. According to MyRecipes, the chain's breakfast menu outside of the United States goes far beyond hash browns and McGriddles. For example, New Zealanders who visit McDonald's in the morning can pick up a savory Georgie Pie Bacon 'N' Egg that stuffs scrambled eggs and bacon into a square-shaped pastry, while Brazilian customers can grab a Queijo Quente Do Chef that comes warm cream cheese, Emmental, tomato, and oregano in a hamburger bun.

Not all of these breakfast item stick around forever, though, which has recently bummed out some McDonald's diners throughout the United Kingdom. A Twitter post from McDonald's U.K. reads, "Bad news: Bagels and Breakfast Wraps are officially gone from the menu. Good news: You can get a McMuffin for 99p today via the McDonald's App. ... you're still thinking about the bad news, aren't you?" The social media account seems to have guessed correctly, as several followers flooded the thread with incredulous replies.