Gordon Ramsay Just Gave This NFL Team A Shoutout

Gordon Ramsay is known for his love of "football" (aka soccer) in the U.K., but it appears he's a fan of American football as well. Tweeting after Sunday night's big playoff matchup, the celebrity chef said, "What a game! Congrats to the @Chiefs ... I'm always a call away." Ramsay is, of course, referring to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-36 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills (via Chicago Tribune) in what the NFL is calling a record-setting game. "Tonight's Bills-Chiefs contest was the first playoff game in NFL history with 3 go-ahead touchdowns scored in the final 2 minutes of regulation" (@NFLResearch said on Twitter). To say it was a "nail biter" game is putting it mildly, and Chef Ramsay enjoyed watching as much as we all did.

Fan Group Daily Ramsay even shared an illustrative video on social media that definitely backs up Ramsay's Tweet where he positions himself to "tag in" for game time — the video shows him kicking an American football with some talent and remarking, "Evidence speaks for itself." The clip appears to be from the time that Ramsay practiced American-style punting on the field with the Baltimore Ravens (via The Global Herald), learning under the tutelage of the teams punter (and NFL Super Bowl Champion) Sam Koch. While Ramsay may not be quite ready for the NFL draft, he made sure to highlight a few soccer skills during this visit as well. Though, hopefully, Baltimore isn't too sad that the star chef is cheering on the Chiefs right now.