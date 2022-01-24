This Type Of Chick-Fil-A Employee Is Called A 'Runner,' According To Reddit

Chick-fil-A employees are pretty well known for being friendly. They're almost always smiling and polite, which evidently makes a huge difference for customers: In fact, Chick-fil-A workers scored second in "pleasant demeanor" ratings taken by QSR in its 2016 study of various chains' drive-thru experiences. Per Business Insider, the chicken chain takes further steps than other companies to train its employees on various topics, including how to interact with customers at the drive-thru, cash register, and other areas of the restaurant. This leads us to another interesting difference between Chick-fil-A and other fast food establishments: the variety of positions it has its employees fill.

If you've ever visited a Chick-fil-A, you've likely noticed the employees standing outside to help with the drive-thru line. Per QSR, these workers take face-to-face orders, and they are often also responsible for retrieving and delivering your order. Considering that they're braving all kinds of weather and having to run back and forth between cars and the restaurant, these employees must have a cool name, right? We supposed that depends on who you ask.