Undeclared Milk Leads To Recall Of Two Bears Unsweetened Oat Milk

The Canadian coffee company Two Bears has become the subject of a recall. As the Canadian government explains on its website, the "Barista Friendly" version of Two Bears' Unsweetened Oat M*lk did, in fact, contain milk. This was confirmed through testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Two Bears products are sold throughout Canada and to customers in the U.S. (via the Two Bears FAQ page). The specific barcode and best by-date you should look for if you have purchased this oat milk are 6 28504 30905 6 and January 30, 2022, respectively. Customers are advised to discard or return the product for a refund. Those with questions can contact Two Bears via email. Residents of Canada and the U.S. can also call the inspection agency toll-free at 1-800-442-2342.

News of the recall was discussed on the Ontario subreddit, where a user asked, "How does a 'dairy-free' company end up with dairy in their products. As someone with a dairy allergy, this is terrifying." A commenter raised the possibility that dairy and non-dairy products went through the same supplier, and cross-contamination occurred. While no explanation was provided in the recall notice, as noted by Food Allergy Canada, cross-contaminations can happen through food suppliers. So it's not implausible in the abstract. It should be noted, however, that this is probably not a satisfying answer for someone with an allergy.