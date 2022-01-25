The One Wine-And-Cheese Pairing Trick You Need To Know

There are cheesemongers, and then there's Ken Monteleone, owner and cheesemonger-in-chief of Fromagination, an iconic, specialty store in the best place it could be — in Madison, capital of America's Dairyland, Wisconsin.

Monteleone's shop — whose name is an amalgamation of the word "fromage" and "imagination" — stands out even in a region where cheesemakers and/or cheesemongers number by the dozens. In a 2017 interview with Cheese Connoisseur, Monteleone says he spent time thinking about what he wanted in a cheese shop before he set about making it happen. He said: "There were plenty of cheese shops and places to buy cheese. But we wanted to create a slower environment where people would get to know us. We wanted a face that was unique in that way. When I'd travel to Europe, I'd go to shops in France and Italy. And I took a lot of cues from those places."

To Monteleone, there's just one thing wine and cheese lovers need to remember when bringing their two favorite food groups together. Monteleone tells Mashed: "They don't say salty and sweet for nothing! I recommend a sweet white wine for salty hard cheeses like an aged parmesan, feta, blue cheese, or gouda. The acidity of sparkling wine will also help tame the saltiness in a lot of aged cheeses."