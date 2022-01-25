Costco Shoppers Are Begging For The Return Of This Popular Pizza

Costco has long been a favorite source for its food court goodies that tide over shoppers during marathon trips. Its delicious pizza is lauded for its generous toppings, long rising time, and quick cooking time. And their mythical combo pizza slices in particular, loaded with vegetables, pepperoni, and sausage beneath generous helpings of cheese, have been a true fan favorite, though one that shoppers recently have mourned saying goodbye to in the past year.

With Costco's fan base being as high as it is, and our collective love of pizza, it only makes sense that shoppers would fight for the return of this favorite item that has left many wanting more. A number of outlets have covered the recent removal of the coveted slice from the store's food court menus, with Eat This, Not That! saying the warehouse may never bring it back, and a Reddit post from someone in 2020 mourning the last time they enjoyed the tasty meal. And now other fans are working hard to force Costco's hand in bringing it back!