TikTok Is Arguing Over These 'Dystopian' Uber Eats Offerings

You've read the headline. You saw the word "dystopian" next to "Uber Eats." Presumably, images like the scene Newsweek described of delivery bikes fighting through a flooded New York City came to mind. Well, no.

The declaration of "I hate this dystopia" made by the TikTok account @jenkemjones was referring to the possibility of ordering, nachos, a Nathan's hot dog, and other movie theater fare from Regal Cinemas via Uber Eats. "I would love to pay a delivery fee for a dry a** Nathan's hot dog," he comments in the video, scrolling through the options so that we can see how unappetizing the options were. "Who the [futuens] is buying this [excretum]?"

The video has been watched more than 292,000 times. Of those hundreds of thousands, more than 34,000 have clicked the "like" button, possibly in agreement. "For $10 you could get 2 microwave boxes of popcorn," one person calculated. "It doesn't even look good in the pictures," another remarked.

Some raised their hands to admit that this option is definitely geared towards them. "Honestly this is something i'd do if i was blacked out," a user wrote. With three laugh-crying emojis, another admitted, "I'd totally order the popcorn." The general sentiment was that stoners would probably order cinema food if the cravings hit. More generally, however, movie popcorn is just superior to non-movie popcorn. This is apparently still true even after it has time to cool and be snacked upon by a less than scrupulous deliverer.