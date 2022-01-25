Reddit Is Torn Over How To Pronounce Aldi

It seems that food-related words are often getting mispronounced – by many and often. This is especially true when it comes to words in languages other than English. For example, the Italian word "calzone" is frequently mispronounced by English speakers as if it rhymed with "end zone," when, in fact, it's pronounced, "kal-TZOW-nay" in Italian (via YouTube). While that particular bit of Italian language mangling might be a pet peeve of Italian-born celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, we suspect that even someone as knowledgeable and well-traveled as De Laurentiis could find themselves feeling not quite sure how to correctly pronounce the German supermarket brand Aldi.

In fact, that's exactly what a group of people on Reddit have been debating over the past few days. Funny thing though, these linguistically-curious Redditors all happen to be participants on the subreddit devoted to all things Aldi. So although it might be reasonable to assume that avid Aldi fans would know everything about their beloved chain grocer, the fact is that Redditors are currently quite torn over how to pronounce ... "Aldi."

As if there were a right way. But is there?