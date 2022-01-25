What Makes Gordon Ramsay's New Boston Restaurant So Unique

Gordon Ramsay is pretty famous for his signature dish, beef Wellington. If you're a diehard Ramsay fan, you'll be excited to know that the dish is still on the menu at his new Boston spot, Ramsay's Kitchen. One Instagram fan even shared, "I literally got vaccinated so I could go to Boston and eat his beef Wellington." But the celebrity chef will also be focusing on local favorites, which, in New England, means seafood. Posted on Instagram with the hashtag "comingsoon," the restaurant shared an image of two lobster rolls loaded with plenty of sweet and succulent lobster meat. In the caption, they posed the question, "How do you like your lobster roll ... Maine-style or Connecticut-style?" Luckily, diners won't actually have to choose, as Ramsay's Kitchen is serving up both (via the official website).

Ramsay seems to be really getting into the local food scene in preparation for the restaurant's opening this month. He even went lobster sourcing, farmed oysters, and dove for mussels to get more in touch with the Boston seafood scene (via Instagram). "I absolutely love the energy of Boston and consider it a premier dining destination in the country," Ramsay said in another post. But diners will also get more global flavors at his new restaurant too, with dishes like tamarind-glazed chicken wings, king crab sushi rolls, char siu-glazed maitake mushrooms with miso aioli, and chickpea tikka masala sharing space with classics like chicken pot pie and fish and chips. It seems to be the new Gordon Ramsay infused with the old — and it sounds delicious!