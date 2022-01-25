TikTok's Next Level Burger Challenge, Explained

As a social media platform, TikTok is known for hosting food challenges that appeal to its users. Some are fun and friendly. For instance, in February of last year, enthusiastic folks participated in the Four Course Meal challenge, an interesting contest that involved participants playing rock, paper, scissors with someone they know in order to decide who will step up their cooking game for each round or purchase food and drinks (via Taste of Home). The "mini-tournament" had a total of four rounds that included beverages, side dishes, the main course, and sweet treats.

According to Pop Sugar, the Four Course Meal Challenge was a great way for people to mix and match their meals by adding beverages and food items from some of their favorite eateries. This trend was a huge hit and saw millions of participants posting fun videos on the social media platform as they combined eclectic dishes for the challenge. But some TikTok challenges aren't an invitation to hang out with friends so much as an invitation for feedback from a chef known for saying very unfriendly things. As reported by FoodSided, home cooks are being encouraged to create burger recipes for The Next Level Burger Challenge in a bid to impress celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, a man who is notoriously hard to please.