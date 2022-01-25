Jeni's Bizarre New Ice Cream Flavor Is Inspired By This Breakfast Food

When you were little, did you ever think to yourself, "I can't wait until I'm a grown-up, because then I can eat ice cream any time I want"? If so, then your dreams are about to come true. That's because the concept of breakfast ice cream is finally here. We're not talking about fancy blended coffee drinks — Jeni's Ice Cream, which is known for its unconventional flavors like Goat Cheese with Red Cherries, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and Pistachio Macaron, just announced their newest flavor, and it's perfect for that morning sweet tooth.

Jeni's describes the new flavor, Maple Soaked Pancakes, as a "swirl of mouthwatering, salted butter and Vermont maple syrup ice creams with fluffy pancake bites" (via PR Newswire). The limited-edition flavor is available now in pints in Jeni's scoop shops and online, and it will be available in scoop form at Jeni's scoop shops beginning on January 31. While you could just eat the ice cream for dessert, Jeni's suggests that customers enjoy it on Ice Cream for Breakfast day on February 5. The brand is hoping that enough people will post photos of themselves eating ice cream for breakfast using the hashtag #IceCreamIsBreakfast to set a world record for the most people eating ice cream for breakfast at the same time.