GoT Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Opened Up About Playing A Mean Chef

"He does have a temper, because there's a lot of pressure involved in these things," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said (via Eater). "It was interesting because all the extras ... in the movie are people who work in the restaurant business, people who had spent a lot of time in kitchens, and they could tell me if what I was doing felt natural." The angry chef trope is a common character type that demands a lot from the other kitchen staff, thrives in a volatile environment, and has absolutely no tolerance for any customer or member of the staff who goes against their wishes (via TVTropes). Coster-Waldau got a chance to portray this archetype in the film.

He told Eater that he thought some scenes took dramatic license at first, but the crew assured him they'd actually seen culinary professionals with these outrageous manners. "There's a scene where Carsten ... fires a sous chef. It's very tense, and I asked the extras if this was normal, and they all said 'we've been there.' Every one of them had stories about people throwing stuff at them or yelling," shares Coster-Waldau. While he toyed with the movie cliché, the actor talked about grounding his performance in reality as well, "... these kitchens are tense. These experiences aren't great, but they are real. From their perspective, the good guys are the ones who come back after they blow up to make it right."