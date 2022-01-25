Why Sarah Palin's Visit To This NYC Restaurant Is So Surprising

Normally, a restaurant host only has one question for you: "How many people are in your party this evening?" But during the pandemic in New York City, these employees are required to ask you something else if you want to dine indoors: to present your proof of vaccination against COVID-19, per The New York Times. This mandate wasn't recently followed at Elio's, an upscale Italian restaurant on Manhattan's Upper East Side that is known for its famous clientele. When former Alaska governor Sarah Palin visited the restaurant on Saturday, January 22, staff did not ask to see her vaccine card. She is unvaccinated.

An Elio's manager told The New York Times that the restaurant always asks new customers for their proof of vaccination, but because Palin was dining with an Elio's regular, the staff "made a mistake" and did not follow protocol. Other patrons have reported similar experiences in which the restaurant did not check their vaccination status, including CNBC reporter Brian Schwartz on Twitter.