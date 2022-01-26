TikTok Is Applauding This Employee's McDonald's Tips

While we can't confirm when the rumor about ordering salt-free fries began, a Reddit post dating back 10 years claims "My uncle orders his McDonald's fries with no salt, so he always gets them fresh." TikTok user @motheraangel quashes the fresh fry hack and offers even more tips in the video captioned "ur welcome."

The TikToker, shown in a headset and appearing to be working while filming, shares another hot tidbit. "Quarter meat is fresh. It's in a fridge, it's not frozen. It's cooked to order every time." The rant goes on, noting that the evening is better for getting fresh food, as after 10 p.m. everything is cooked to order.

The trending video has garnered 1.3 million likes with 11,800 comments so far and while you'll notice many confirming the claims with reactions like "THIS, I work at McDonald's and I wish more people knew this," and "As an ex-McDonald's employee I vouch for this," there are some other comments taking center stage.

The broken ice cream machine seems to outshine all things McDonald's related. "Okay this helps alot but the ice cream still pisses me off," "Bruh they never be mixing my mcflurry," and "one time I ordered a McFlurry and I swear the machine blew up ice cream all over the poor worker." While un-fresh fries may be an occasional complaint, we can all relate to the disappointing ice cream issues that commonly plague McDonald's.