Trader Joe's Fans Are Pumped To Use Its New 'Ready Veggies' In Stir Fry Recipes

When you need to make a stir fry, carefully choosing the right vegetables can make or break your dish. Build Your Bite suggests fresh ginger and garlic as go-to add-ins, as well as mushrooms, sugar snap peas, carrots, white onions, broccoli, and more. You should also feel free to break out the bok choy, cabbage, and even asparagus when you want to whip up this classic recipe. While these vegetables can make any stir fry shine, the idea of cutting and prepping each ingredient sounds a lot less appealing. Luckily, Trader Joe's has stepped in with some prepackaged stir fry vegetables that make any recipe that much easier.

Instagrammer @traderjoeslist stumbled upon this find and posted the veggies to social media alongside the caption, "NEW READY VEGGIES $2.99 Get all your veggies at once in this grab-and-go veggie medley! Perfect for any occasion! Steam for a healthy side dish, add to your wok for stir fry nights, or add them raw to your favorite salad!" Followers mirrored the same levels of excitement and couldn't wait to jump in to share their thoughts.