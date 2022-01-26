Trader Joe's Fans Are Pumped To Use Its New 'Ready Veggies' In Stir Fry Recipes
When you need to make a stir fry, carefully choosing the right vegetables can make or break your dish. Build Your Bite suggests fresh ginger and garlic as go-to add-ins, as well as mushrooms, sugar snap peas, carrots, white onions, broccoli, and more. You should also feel free to break out the bok choy, cabbage, and even asparagus when you want to whip up this classic recipe. While these vegetables can make any stir fry shine, the idea of cutting and prepping each ingredient sounds a lot less appealing. Luckily, Trader Joe's has stepped in with some prepackaged stir fry vegetables that make any recipe that much easier.
Instagrammer @traderjoeslist stumbled upon this find and posted the veggies to social media alongside the caption, "NEW READY VEGGIES $2.99 Get all your veggies at once in this grab-and-go veggie medley! Perfect for any occasion! Steam for a healthy side dish, add to your wok for stir fry nights, or add them raw to your favorite salad!" Followers mirrored the same levels of excitement and couldn't wait to jump in to share their thoughts.
Bagged veggies that have shoppers talking
Excited replies to the Instagram post poured in; gems included takes like "Buying this TODAY" and "Just made these tonight. Love!!!" Others posted lengthier responses like "Oh my God my favorite vegetables all in one bag. Going to have to go to TJs constantly now" and "Bought these last week and loved them. I'm always looking for easy ways to get my veggies in. I sautéed them with ground turkey and put it on top of my vegan mac." One user even took these vegetables to the next stir-frying level, saying, "These were so good added to our Blackstone hibachi!"
If you love making stir fries but hate the hassle of preparing vegetables, this prepackaged produce may just have your name on it. Each bag contains a selection of Brussel sprouts, red cabbage, carrots, snow peas, and more. Even if you don't love making stir fries, you can take inspiration from others on Instagram and find some recipe hacks that take advantage of this selection of veggies.