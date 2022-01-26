Why Beef Tenderloin Is So Expensive, According To Michael Symon

Beef tenderloin is one of the most controversial cuts of meat. It is among the most expensive steaks one can order at a restaurant, and many people feel that it earns its high price thanks to its lean and juicy flavor. Made from the tender, fat-encased portion of the cow's spine called the psoas major, it is usually served seared and lightly seasoned with nothing more than a little salt and black pepper, per The Spruce Eats. However, while beef tenderloin tends to be popular with customers, not all professional chefs are fans. Some chefs, in fact, rank beef tenderloin as the most overrated cut of beef, saying it isn't as flavorful as other, less expensive cuts (via Thrillist).

While many people are quick to shell out money for beef tenderloin, some of them might not fully understand exactly why it costs as much as it does. Food Network chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Michael Symon weighed in on the topic on Twitter. "It is the perfect example of something that customers like much more than cooks .. People like its tenderness and no fat .. cooks, butchers and chefs love flavor .. it's expensive due to its popularity.. it's supply and demand," he explained in response to a fan who had asked why beef tenderloin is often so expensive despite the fact that many professional cooks don't love it.