TikTok's Filet Mignon Song Meme Explained

Been on TikTok lately? Chances are you've seen videos featuring a hot new jam that talks about filet mignon. Except, it's not a new jam at all. In fact, considering the age of many TikTok users, it's practically ancient. The song that many young social media users are calling the "filet mignon song" actually goes by a completely different name: "Love Me," released way back in January of 2013 courtesy of rapper Lil Wayne. The track also features rap and R&B stars Future and Drake, says HITC. It was a featured track on Lil Wayne's "I Am Not a Human Being II" album, and it peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 9.

Most of the time, TikTok makes songs famous through challenges or dances, but this one seems to have resurfaced randomly from virtual oblivion. There's no doubt that other artists would love for an old song to be revived in the same way — so they could afford to buy even more cuts of filet mignon. Speaking of which, those meaty words are referenced only once throughout "Love Me."