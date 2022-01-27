A Woman Reportedly Found A Gross Surprise In Her McDonald's Chicken Bacon Wrap

Fast food can sometimes be a bit of a toss-up in terms of sanitary status. It's a fairly frequent complaint from some customers that they found something unsanitary in their food. For example, TikTok showed a Subway location's use of a seemingly dirty bucket as a means to clean a knife before cutting into sandwiches. Another TikTok video showed how a meal at Olive Garden horrified one customer in particular when he found a large bug in a spoonful of his soup.

McDonald's has been the bearer of a few cleanliness complaints over the years, from speculation about how often their McCafe coffee machines are cleaned on Reddit to the process they use to make their chicken McNuggets, which some people find unappetizing (via NPR). While these alleged issues are broader, the most recent complaint about McDonald's is in response to a specific incident at one location, where an unsuspecting woman reportedly found a surprise in her food.