Instagram Is Impressed By Martha Stewart's 'Bowl Breads'

People love bread bowls, the hollowed-out loaves offered a zero-waste option, and are quite filling after soaking up soup or other creative meal contents. But bowl breads are a thing, too, and per Taste of Home, they aren't difficult to make. The outlet shares that you just need to bake a round bread loaf, cut off the top, and then hollow it out. While the basic principles of this dish seem fairly simple, the devil's in the details, and lucky for us Martha Stewart is schooling herself, and us, on bowl breads.

Sharing with her 1.5 million followers, Stewart showed off the breads on Instagram, uploading a few selections she has tested out. She captioned the post "So I got into the Bowl Bread thing: made the original recipe – it was good. Switched flour to whole wheat. It was better." Stewart, however, has not shared the complete details of the recipe — yet.

She displayed four different decadent bowls with post-its containing the ingredients, revealing "My favorite might be the milk /water/dark raisin But that's bread fresh out of the oven."