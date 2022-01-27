Buffalo Wing Fans Won't Want To Miss This Frank's Giveaway

NFTs are increasingly showing up in the culinary world as more companies jump on the bandwagon and experiment with digital art. Pizza Hut Canada, for instance, decided to launch its take on NFTs in March last year titled "1 Byte Favourites," which allowed fans to buy digital art of pizza (via Eater).

Per Canada Newswire, Daniel Meynen, CMO, Pizza Hut Canada, said in a statement that the company wanted to "give fans another way to get their hands on their favorite Pizza Hut recipes, even if it's virtually." He added that this was a "fun way" to share their favorites "on an emerging platform where people can truly appreciate the perfect pan pizza forever." The company wasn't alone: According to The Verge, Taco Bell also came up with "taco-themed GIFs and images" for its fans on the NFT platform, Rarible. The initial owners of the NFTs were entitled to a gift card from Taco Bell worth $500.

Hot sauce brand Frank's RedHot plans to take things a little further and is launching edible NFTs (ENFTS), according to a press release sent to Mashed. Customers can look forward to a new "spoof cryptocurrency" called "Bonecoin" and participate in a fun challenge that will last until next month.