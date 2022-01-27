If You Ever Wanted To Win A Chili-Cheese Keg, Now's Your Chance
Shoppers have witnessed some pretty strange foods put into kegs over the years. According to America Fun Fact of the Day, brands have found ways to put coffee, milk, kombucha, and even ranch dressing into tapped kegs. While these items could leave any consumer scratching their head, Hormel plans to raise the bar for weird food that can get dispensed via keg.
According to PR Newswire, Hormel plans to release the first-ever chili-cheese keg. The item, which truly lives up to its name, comes loaded with the brand's signature chili and cheese, which can then be squirted on top of tortilla chips or anywhere else you like. The product should prove perfect for any Superbowl party and even features some tap technology that allows users to easily squirt chili on anything they can get their hands on. Each keg comes with an internal heating element, ensuring your chili and cheese stays warm through the day, and a specialized tap for easy chili dispensing. Each unit even features a specially-made cauldron, allowing users to refill each keg, capable of dispensing 300 4-ounce servings of chili per refill. Like all products that sound too good to be true, even the Hormel chili keg comes with a catch.
Get your hands on a chili keg while you can
According to Food & Wine, only one lucky fan can claim the chili keg, and they have to win it via a sweepstakes. The winner of the competition can expect Hormel to hand-deliver a hot keg of chili and cheese directly to their home. To enter, fans can register at HormelChiliCheeseKeg.com for a chance to win this epic keg. Hormel has also chimed in and explained why they decided to release what might possibly rank as the world's first chili keg.
"We know fans want to snack big when they watch the most important football game of the year, but they also want to add some excitement to their usual options," Corrine Hjelmen, Hormel Chili Brand Manager said. "We thought what better way to show our fans how Hormel Chili can pour on the excitement than by creating a never-before attempted innovation — the Hormel Chili Cheese Keg — that would become the life of their Big Game party."
If you have always dreamed of hosting the perfect Superbowl party alongside a massive keg of dispensable chili, today might be your lucky day. Make sure to enter to win before February 6 and realize your wildest chili dreams.