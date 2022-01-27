Subway's New Sandwich Is Perfect For Rotisserie Chicken Fans

When lunchtime rolls around, more often than not, a good ol' sandwich is many people's meal of choice. If you don't have time to prepare your meal, you can rest assured that a sandwich is never too far away — thanks to Subway, of course. What started out as the brain child of college freshman Fred DeLuca, who was only 17 years old at the time, is now the largest fast-food chain in the world based on footprint (via The Daily Meal). Subway serves 7 million sandwiches per day, which is almost enough to feed the entire populations of Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago altogether, as noted by Franchise 500. While Subway doesn't always get the best reviews, it must be doing something right.

One of the best things about this Connecticut-born chain is their wealth of menu options. Whether you are craving something warm and toasty like the Chicken Pizziola or something hearty like the Steak & Cheese sandwich, there are no shortage of choices to pick from. If you are a fan of Subway's classic rotisserie chicken, you're in luck! The home of the footlong just unveiled an all-new chicken-based sandwich that it is excited to share with the world.