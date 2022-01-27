The Big Problem Trader Joe's Fans Have With Its New Incredisauce

There just seems to be something special about dipping sauces that you can only get in restaurants. No matter how much a home chef might try to recreate the sweet, tangy, and delicious toppings, specialty sauces like Jack In the Box's secret sauce or the Chick-fil-A's popular signature dipping sauce just never seem to be the same at home. Which is perhaps why Trader Joe's new Incredisauce has been turning heads online.

One Instagram user made a post alerting their followers to the new "sweet, tangy, smokey flavored dipping sauce," which drew many comparisons to the Chick-fil-A sauce. "This looks like #traderjoes made a bottle of honey mustard for all your dipping needs! I bet this would pair perfectly with nuggets or fries!" @traderjoeslist captioned the post. One commenter replied, "chick fil a dupe!!" while another said the two products were "very similar!" "It tastes a lot like the chick fil a honey bbq sauce! More Smokey than the regular chick fil a sauce," agreed another follower.

However, not everyone was equally enthralled with the new Trader Joe's Incredisauce.