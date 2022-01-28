Sam's Club's Fan-Favorite Pineapple Spears Are Back In Stock

Sam's Club aims to provide its customers with high-quality products offered in bulk. And sometimes, fans will come up with entirely new uses for those items, especially the warehouse's food offerings. One such item that's been popular at Sam's Club in the past is the Orchard Naturals Pineapple Spears in Light Syrup with Coconut Water. The product was so successful that it inspired a viral TikTok in March 2021, where fans upgraded the pineapple slices with a boozy twist.

Fans had plenty of good things to say about the pineapple spears on Facebook, too. One person wrote, "Family loved these!! Taste soo good! Gotta buy more than one jar, lol." Another fan reminisced about eating the pineapple chunks mixed with cottage cheese and loving the "sweet treat fix."

If you've been wondering whether this item will be restocked, don't fret. It's official: The pineapple spears are back at Sam's Club.