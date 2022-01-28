What A Recent Study Reveals About Food Language And Taste

Humans have evolved to have a very unique relationship with food. According to Science Alert, the ability to cook our meals changed the way we approached eating and helped humans get better amounts of nutrition. Once modern farmers developed agricultural techniques, society could focus on developing new ways to cook and use ingredients. Fast forward to the present, and you have a ton of food preferences at your disposal. However, The Cut reports that while you may have the ability to choose between a ton of food, your true preferences are more or less hardwired into your biology.

Experts have postulated that humans' preference for certain types of food starts before birth. What a parent eats while pregnant, for example, can translate to an infant's initial food preferences. Positive association also plays a major role in the development of taste preference. If a person learns to associate certain tastes with a positive or negative bodily effect, their physiology responds in kind and can unconsciously create a biological preference for specific foods. On the other hand, certain foods like sugar trigger a hardwired response from our bodies, as they come loaded with essential nutrients like carbohydrates that our biology craves. While many biological factors influence taste preferences, a new study reveals how the psychology behind language also affects our eating habits.