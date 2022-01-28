Costco, Walmart, And Kroger Are Giving Away Free N95 Masks

Despite the controversy surrounding mask wearing during the pandemic, one thing most of us can agree on is that "free" is always better than "paid for." As part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the SARS-COV-2 virus, the CDC has announced an initiative to provide free N95 masks to as many people as possible. As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, participating pharmacies will be able to distribute free N95s to the general public very soon.

The supply will come from the Strategic National Stockpile currently said to have 750 million masks (via USA Today). White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients says that 400 million of the stock are currently on the way to pharmacies around the country in what he described as the "largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history." The spokesman further elaborated on the launching of this project: "We've already shipped millions of these masks out. And across the coming days, masks will begin to be available at local pharmacies and community health centers across the country." So where can you get one?