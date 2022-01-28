Twitter Is Trolling This Cookbook Shipping Disaster

A bizarre story took shape recently when New York Times columnist Melissa Clark and Mason Hereford, the restaurateur behind Turkey and the Wolf, each had newly released cookbooks being shipped across the ocean from Taiwan. But, instead of making it to shore and on to bookshelves, the container carrying their books collapsed, landing all copies at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean (via Yahoo!). As Hereford announced on Instagram January 25, "I have some wild and unfortunate cookbook news so bizarre, that it warrants using lowercase text. I'm sorry to say the Turkey and the Wolf cookbook won't be shipping out in February as planned. There was a container collapse on the cargo ship."

This "freak" occurrence, the latest in supply chain issues, is really marked by the humor that has come from the announcement, with meme after meme poking fun, beginning with Hereford's own take using the famous Nirvana "Nevermind" album cover (already mired in its own controversy as of late). Others included nods to Tom Hank's "Castaway," The Beach Boys, and even "Gilligan's Island."

In his post, Hereford also said, "The good news is that there were no critical injuries, as can happen in these situations. But the bad news is the books might be in a cargo container at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean." He added that the new release date has moved from February to June 2022, and provided the different ways readers could follow up with their pre-orders. As he concluded, "I love y'all to the moon and back for pre-ordering and supporting the book, and I'm sorry for the delay bummer. We're still gonna party and we hope you do too."