Tyson's New Chicken Nuggets Are Perfect If Your Valentine Is A Kid At Heart

While customers are used to the normal oval shape of chicken nuggets, Tyson is inviting fans to embrace a new shape during this season of love, with the chicken bites available in the form of Valentine's Day-themed hearts, per a press release. If your sweetheart is young at heart — or likes a good meal at home rather than going out – Tyson's newest Nuggets Of Love will definitely hit the spot.

These heart-shaped bites not only bring the feels of the loved-themed holiday, but they have an added surprise opportunity — and its not just that they are made with the same 100% white meat chicken the Tyson's brand promises. In each bag, you will also receive a syringe that you can fill with ketchup or any preferred dipping sauce to add a colorful little love note to your sweetie on each nugget, like your own chicken conversation hearts. How could anyone not love a gift like that?

"Our Nuggets of Love are a fan favorite, and this year we wanted to do something extra saucy for our millions of fans," Colleen Hall, senior director of marketing for Tyson, said in a press release. "This Valentine's Day, nothing says love better than a warm, yummy chicken nugget."