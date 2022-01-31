Andrew Zimmern Just Shared His Favorite Childhood Food Memory

Food memories are a powerful – often tasty – link to the past. As psychology professor Susan Krauss Whitbourne explained to BBC Travel, "Food memories involve very basic, nonverbal, areas of the brain that can bypass your conscious awareness. This is why you can have strong emotional reactions when you eat a food that arouses those deep unconscious memories."

In other words, a bite of carrot cake can whoosh you back to that dinner at your cousin's house when you were 8 years old, trying the dessert for the first time. A sip of a well-made margarita, and whoosh: you're back on the beach in Mexico, drinking fresh lime juice and fiery tequila. For celebrity chef (and a bit of a softie) Andrew Zimmern, a forkful of this family recipe and he is whooshed back to New York in the 1960s, running around his grandmother's kitchen.

In a video he posted for "Spilled Milk," his Substack newsletter, Zimmern calls his grandmother's recipe "ethereal." He describes being pulled in for a hug by his grandmother, whose apron was filled with the earthy, umami smells of classic comfort foods and family meals, and explains that the memory can be instantly triggered, even now, decades later, when he prepares and enjoys this meal that his grandma used to make.