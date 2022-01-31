Trader Joe's New Marinated Artichokes Are Turning Heads

Artichokes might seem like a daunting ingredient if you never used them before. According to Simply Recipes, you can eat this vegetable hot or cold, and the most basic preparation just requires you to trim the tips of the leaves off, slice the top of the artichoke off, and steam the vegetable. Trader Joe's now has an artichoke product that can bypass most of this hassle, and shoppers are all over it.

The popular Instagrammer, @traderjoeslist, recently stumbled upon this item and had to share the find on social media. Captioning the score with text reading, "NEW MARINATED ARTICHOKES ON THE GO $1.29. These tasty, on-the-go, quartered artichokes are marinated in olive oil, vinegar and a mix of seasonings. They're perfect for all your snacking and salad needs! Plus they're #glutenfree and #vegan!"

The poster goes on to suggest cutting the artichokes up and adding them to your avocado toast with "a bit of feta for an extra savory bite!"