Duff Goldman Fans Are Loving This Pic Of His Daughter Giving The Side Eye

Celebrity chef Duff Goldman never runs out of adorable content for his fans, thanks to his daughter Josephine. The chef was overjoyed when his kid was born last year and wrote a moving note for her on Instagram that read, "Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world. Some friends have told me that the love I'll experience when looking at my daughter will be different than anything I've ever experienced and they were totally right."

He added that he couldn't help talking to Josephine about all the amazing things she'll experience one day, such as pizza, candy, swimming, and live concerts. He said that his little kiddo enjoys listening to music and was born on January 31, 2021. He wrote, "I'm so in love I can't stand it. I have the two best ladies in the whole world."

Since then, Goldman has often delighted his fans with little glimpses of Josephine: For example, he posted a sweet picture of Josephine eating a cookie and wrote that she "stole a cookie for a demo... when nobody was looking." He also joked, "Bad. Bad baby," before adding that his daughter can't get enough cookies. One of the top comments defended Josephine and simply declared, "SHE'S INNOCENT!"

The chef has amused his fans once more with a new Josephine update. And this time around, she's giving her dad the side eye.