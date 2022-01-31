Ruffles' New Collab With LeBron James Is Hotter Than Ever

According to the Frito-Lay press release (via PR Newswire), the chips should hit shelves in early February and come in 8.5-ounce bags or 2.5-ounce bags. The larger size retails around $4.79, while the smaller sack goes for $1.99. Fans who want a little more Lebron James with their snacks can try to pre-order bags that display James on the packaging. As explained on Snacks.com, there's a 10-bag purchase limit on each order, and only 1,000 bags are available.

The Ruffles brand has a history of dishing out chips alongside NBA stars. Jayson Tatum sponsored Ruffles Flamin' Hot BBQ chips, while Anthony Davis lent his name to Ruffles Lime & Jalapeno chips. The new flavor proves especially poignant to James. "As a kid growing up in Akron, I never imagined where I'd be today, let alone creating a new chip flavor that I know will bring excitement to fans all over," the NBA player said." It goes to show how learning to own your ridges can change your life, and I believe it's so important for future generations to understand and embrace what makes them different."

James arguably captured this idea in an ad for Ruffles which featured the Kendrick Lamar song "DNA." In December, he shared the commercial on Twitter, and some fans responded positively. In addition to garnering more than 9,000 likes, the post received such comments as "This is why LeBron is the greatest player of all time."