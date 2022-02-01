The Reason These Wish-Bone Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Major food company Conagra Brands, Inc. has recently announced it is recalling two Wish-Bone brand salad dressings due to a potential allergen. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the affected products are Thousand Island salad dressing and Chunky Blue Cheese salad dressing in both 15- and 24-ounce bottles. In concert with retailers, Conagra Brands is trying to see to it that all recalled dressings are pulled from store shelves. The reason for the recall is that the dressings contained eggs, but the ingredient was not listed on the product labels. Eggs could potentially make those with egg sensitivities or allergies sick. Thus far, the recall has not been linked to reported illnesses.

There are a number of identifiers customers can look out for. The 15-ounce bottles of Wish-Bone Thousand Island dressing have the UPC code 0-41321-00645-6, Batch/Lot codes 4254200620 and 4254200720, and best-by dates of January 31, 2023, and February 1, 2023. The 24-ounce bottles come with the UPC code 0-41321-00731-6, Batch/Lot code 4254201720, and a best-by date of February 11, 2023. The 24-ounce size of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese salad dressing is being recalled. It can be identified by the UPC code 0-41321-00691-3, the Batch/Lot code 4254201320, and a best-by date of November 9, 2022.