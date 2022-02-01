Guy Fieri Has Some Tips For Your Super Bowl Menu

Celebrity chef and mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri has some tips and not just the frosted kind. If the Super Bowl is the Thanksgiving dinner of the sports world, then the Super Bowl party is the stuffing, the gravy, and the pumpkin pie all rolled into one: you could technically have Thanksgiving without them, but what would be the point? Fieri is no stranger to Super Bowl parties, having hosted (and chef-ed) the Players Tailgate — an exclusive and expensive get-together — at the Super Bowl five out of the past six years (per Bullseye Event Group). A ticket to this year's Fieri-fest will set you back $875, but if that is a little more than you were looking to pay to drink in a parking lot, fear not: Fieri's got you covered.

"It's a big responsibility if you're hosting game day at your house," Fieri told GQ last December. "If everyone is showing up, you have to give them the goods. I do not believe those people walking in are expecting to see a packaged sandwich from somewhere that was made yesterday." So, while we call the grocery store and cancel an order real quick, why don't you grab a bag of chips and your scorecard and settle in for some Fieri Super Bowl tips? If you make cupcakes, you can even call them Fieri's Frosted Tips. We're not going to stop you.