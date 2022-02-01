Fans Will Stop At Nothing To Bring Back Tab Soda

While a company may decide to discontinue certain products because they fail to bring in a sufficient level of revenue, their absence still hurts the fanbase that did enjoy them. However, few items however have inspired consumer organizing quite like TaB has. Since its discontinuation in 2020, a group called the Save TaBSoda Committee has formed. Their goal: pressure the Coca-Cola company into reinstating their decades old soda brand.

"In addition," they continue on their website, "once the product is back in production, the committee plans to work with Coca-Cola to increase marketing and sales of TaB soda so it will be produced for decades to come." Their main focus is a petition, which as of writing has passed 2,700 signatures, and fundraising for a small scale advertising campaign.

CNN reports that the group has also coordinated phone and message campaigns against the company. So far, TaB seems unlikely to return. However, committee members don't seem ready to back down. "I would feel really guilty saying, 'I've been working on this for a couple years, it's not happening, I'm out,'" committee member Jenny Boyter told CNN. "I'll still want to stay with the committee and keep on trying." The tries she attempted have included 25 letters and a video "celebrating" her beloved soft drink.