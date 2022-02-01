What Makes McDonald's New Restaurants Such A Big Deal

McDonald's franchises are well known worldwide, but when it comes to them opening restaurants, many of their moves may be a little more surprising. For instance, did you know McDonald's owned Boston Market from 2000 to 2007 (via Biz Journals) and held 90% stake in Chipotle from 2005 until 2006 (via Wide Open Eats)? In fact, familiar names under McDonald's umbrella have included Krispy Kreme, which McDonald's took over for a short period, unsuccessfully, and even the fancy, British franchise Pret a Manger, of which it once owned a 33% stake.

But now they are setting their sites on their affairs with outside franchises, instead looking to open more McDonald's stores. The move is surprising in many ways, especially considering that as of December 2020, franchisees were at their breaking point and threatening massive protests amid a battle with corporate over finances. And in terms of stores, their numbers had been shrinking, with a 2020 report revealing plans for the company to shut the doors of 200 locations.