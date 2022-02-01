Reddit Has Mixed Reactions To This Costco 'Break Room'

People in Costco's Reddit community sure are passionate about the international wholesale store. Created in May 2010, it has 178,000 members and bio that reads like that of a true wholesale club fan. "Welcome to Costco, I love you," it says. Members can post everything from their love for certain products to their unique experiences in their local Costco warehouse. One recent thread in the community, however, expressed concern over the conditions in one Costco's "break room."

Costco employees have all sorts of different job requirements, from moving 50-pound bags from one side of the warehouse to another to dealing with rude customers. So, one might expect that this large corporation would provide them with a proper break room. Yet, one particular Costco failed to do so — at least in the eyes of certain Reddit users.

One member of the Costco subreddit, @cheeseisdreamy, posted a picture of a small, outdoor area designated as the "Costco Employee Breakroom" and seemingly joked about the way the company had "really splurged" on their hard-working staff members.