Why Fans Are Applauding Trader Joe's Half Moon Cookies

While seeing tofu as a cookie ingredient came as a surprise to some fellow Trader Joe's fans on Reddit, others were already aware that it can help turn some vegan desserts from good to great. "My favorite vegan cookie/cake shop also uses tofu in their ingredients. I think it's a great substitute and the cookies still taste heavenly," one Redditor raved. Other commenters also had good things to say about the unusual cookie ingredient. "Better than dairy! You'd be shocked at the amount of products that have unnecessary milk powder... in them," u/nat_lite replied. As an added bonus, tofu is also high in protein and calcium, and tends to be lower in fat and calories than other dessert ingredients, such as milk or cream, via the Los Angeles Times.

However, while the reviews were mostly positive, there are a few shoppers that might be less than thrilled about the plant-based ingredient. "Well, that crosses them out for me because I have a mild soy ingestion allergy," one disappointed Reddit user wrote. So although tofu may be a surprisingly great way to give dessert a decadent, creamy texture without the dairy, it is made of soy, a fairly common allergen. Therefore, those with soy intolerances will unfortunately have to look elsewhere to find their next favorite Trader Joe's dessert.