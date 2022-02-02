What Makes Twinings' New 'Superblend' Teas Unique

Drinking tea can come with a ton of potential benefits. According to Penn Medicine, certain varieties of this beverage may boost your immune system or reduce inflammation. Herbal tea made from chamomile may help you sleep or relax, while mint tea potentially helps settle upset stomachs. However, not all teas are created equal.

Rare Tea Co. reports that certain types of uncommon teas occasionally grace shelves and attract a considerable amount of attention. Shoppers might come across hand-rolled tea that was painstakingly processed by human hands instead of getting processed in a factory, while others might spot high-quality silver tip tea, which historically comes from the Fujian Province of China.

While these particular tea varieties might prove pricey or difficult to find, Twinings now plans to offer the next best thing. Per Fansided, the brand intends to release four new blends of tea: Sleep+, Immune Support+, Energy+, and Heartea+. Each blend is "fortified" with special ingredients; Twinings even claims that these "superblends" can improve the health of those who drink them.