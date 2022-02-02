Why Mondelez Snack Prices Are Climbing Even Higher This Year

Snacks like Oreos, Chips Ahoy, and Wheat Thins could become even more expensive this year as Mondelez International realizes that its previous price hike was not enough to offset lost profits. Dirk Van de Put, Mondelez chief executive, told The Wall Street Journal that this is due to the ongoing and pandemic-induced pressure on the supply chain.

"[Suppliers] don't have enough for all of their customers, so they basically say, you'll have to pay what I tell you to pay," he explained. In other words, since Mondelez has to pay more to supply their products, people have to pay more to consume them.

The WSJ notes that the company had already raised prices by 6 to 7% in January. However, new data showing losses of about 1% in profit proved greater than what the company had initially calculated. So, at some point in the upcoming year, the inflation happening throughout the food industry will impact snacks even more.